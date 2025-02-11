Sign up
Previous
Photo 768
Tulips from Amsterdam
Actually I have no idea where they’re from (I got them from Waitrose and have discarded the wrapping.) They are a lovely purple colour but my photo of them didn’t excite me so I gave it a bit more energy with BeFunky. 🌷
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
3
1
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
flowers
,
tulips
Diana
ace
Beautiful processing and colours.
February 11th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
wow
February 11th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely processing
February 11th, 2025
