Photo 769
Who are you looking at?
Guardians of one of the arches in the cloisters at Christ’s College.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
1
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
771
photos
41
followers
29
following
211% complete
View this month »
764
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
Tags
cambridge
,
“stone
,
college”
,
“cambridge
,
colleges”
,
“christ’s
,
carvings”
Susan Wakely
ace
I wouldn’t argue with the one on the left.
February 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
