Who are you looking at? by lizgooster
Photo 769

Who are you looking at?

Guardians of one of the arches in the cloisters at Christ’s College.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Liz Gooster

I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer
Susan Wakely ace
I wouldn’t argue with the one on the left.
February 14th, 2025  
