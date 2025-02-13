Previous
Christ’s College Cambridge by lizgooster
Christ’s College Cambridge

It may have been the first time I’ve been into this inner courtyard of Christ’s College. A beautiful place and through the arches the pathway led to a very peaceful and lovely Fellow’s Garden that I had no idea was there.
katy ace
Fascinating, subject, and beautiful symmetry in your photo Liz
February 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great entrance and archways. Looks an interesting place to visit.
February 13th, 2025  
