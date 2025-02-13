Sign up
Previous
Photo 769
Christ’s College Cambridge
It may have been the first time I’ve been into this inner courtyard of Christ’s College. A beautiful place and through the arches the pathway led to a very peaceful and lovely Fellow’s Garden that I had no idea was there.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Comments
2
2
Camera
iPhone 15
Tags
cambridge
,
college”
,
“christ’s
,
“cambridgecolleges#3”
katy
ace
Fascinating, subject, and beautiful symmetry in your photo Liz
February 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great entrance and archways. Looks an interesting place to visit.
February 13th, 2025
