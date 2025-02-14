Previous
Seeing the world upside down by lizgooster
Seeing the world upside down

Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤️ I thought the colours on this suited today. It’s a hellebore, I think, and as their heads are usually bowed down I took this from underneath.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
