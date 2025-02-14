Sign up
Previous
Photo 770
Seeing the world upside down
Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤️ I thought the colours on this suited today. It’s a hellebore, I think, and as their heads are usually bowed down I took this from underneath.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
770
photos
41
followers
29
following
210% complete
View this month »
763
764
765
766
767
768
769
770
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
13th February 2025 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
