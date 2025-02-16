Previous
Spiralling by lizgooster
Photo 773

Spiralling

Looking down on some of the 311 steps in The Monument. Ellie was very excited to visit the site where the Great Fire of London started in 1666. It was quite a climb, and very chilly at the top!
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Liz Gooster

Fabulous shot and perspective, are those Ellie's feet on the stairs?
February 21st, 2025  
Great staircase although I feel very unnerved on spiral staircases.
February 21st, 2025  
