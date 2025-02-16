Sign up
Photo 773
Spiralling
Looking down on some of the 311 steps in The Monument. Ellie was very excited to visit the site where the Great Fire of London started in 1666. It was quite a climb, and very chilly at the top!
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
2
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
777
photos
41
followers
29
following
212% complete
View this month »
770
771
772
773
774
775
776
777
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
17th February 2025 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
monument
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and perspective, are those Ellie's feet on the stairs?
February 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great staircase although I feel very unnerved on spiral staircases.
February 21st, 2025
