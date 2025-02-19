Sign up
Photo 775
Big bird
Used to go past this wooden sculpture quite regularly. It’s a bit further from home now but close to where Ellie has been going to half term holiday club. Provided a nice pause half way through my run after dropping her off this morning!
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
bird
cambridge
“public
art”
KoalaGardens🐨
I'm guess it's quite large as you called it big bird - it's seen a bit of time I'm guessing by the crack in it and has he lost his left leg, the foot seems to be just hanging there poor baby
February 19th, 2025
katy
Quite a unique sculpture and it looks to be in the middle of nowhere
February 19th, 2025
Liz Gooster
@koalagardens
it is quite big - I should have tried to include something in the shot to give a sense of scale. Although as
@grammyn
said, there’s not much around! Think the size of a calf rather than a horse, with the plinth standing at shoulder/head height
February 19th, 2025
