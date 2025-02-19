Previous
Big bird by lizgooster
Photo 775

Big bird

Used to go past this wooden sculpture quite regularly. It’s a bit further from home now but close to where Ellie has been going to half term holiday club. Provided a nice pause half way through my run after dropping her off this morning!
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'm guess it's quite large as you called it big bird - it's seen a bit of time I'm guessing by the crack in it and has he lost his left leg, the foot seems to be just hanging there poor baby
February 19th, 2025  
katy ace
Quite a unique sculpture and it looks to be in the middle of nowhere
February 19th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
@koalagardens it is quite big - I should have tried to include something in the shot to give a sense of scale. Although as @grammyn said, there’s not much around! Think the size of a calf rather than a horse, with the plinth standing at shoulder/head height
February 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact