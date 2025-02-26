Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 783
Pile 'em high
Stack of delicious pastries in the wonderful Two Magpies bakery on the seafront at Wells-next-the-Sea. We'd visited the branch in Southwold during stays there so were delighted to see one spring up in Wells.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
852
photos
44
followers
30
following
233% complete
View this month »
845
846
847
848
849
850
851
852
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
22nd February 2025 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
bakery
,
pastries
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close