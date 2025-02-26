Previous
Next
Pile 'em high by lizgooster
Photo 783

Pile 'em high

Stack of delicious pastries in the wonderful Two Magpies bakery on the seafront at Wells-next-the-Sea. We'd visited the branch in Southwold during stays there so were delighted to see one spring up in Wells.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact