Up close and blooming by lizgooster
Up close and blooming

I'm sure I take photos of this neighbourhood tree every spring. I just love its irrepressible flounces of blossom.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
JackieR 🤓 ace
oh my word that is a most beautiful depiction of spring about to happen
March 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So beautiful.
March 5th, 2025  
