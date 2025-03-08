Previous
Shaun the Sheep trail by lizgooster
Photo 789

Shaun the Sheep trail

National Trust/Anglesey Abbey run some lovely treasure hunt trails in their grounds. The current one is a Shaun the Sheep themed one in partnership with Aardman and some very talented artists. 🐑
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a wonderful collage filled with fun shots.
March 15th, 2025  
