Photo 790
Spot the difference!
I'm loving the artsy effects BeFunky offers. One of these is y original photo. The others have been given a watercolour, pastel and gouache effect. The differences are subtle but definite.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
neighbourhood
,
crocuses
Susan Wakely
ace
Subtle differences all very nice.
March 10th, 2025
