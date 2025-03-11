Sign up
Photo 791
Sweet Magnolias
Magnolias are one of my favourite trees, when they burst into flower. The original was a bit dull so I’ve given it the watercolour treatment from BeFunky. I’m getting a bit obsessed!
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
tree
nature
spring
magnolia
Chrissie
ace
I love magnolia too Lovely capture and edit.
March 12th, 2025
