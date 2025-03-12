Sign up
Previous
Photo 792
Looking like the cat that got the cream
A rather unusual window display in one of the fancy designer stores (I think Dior) on London’s New Bond Street.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
1
0
Liz Gooster
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
12th March 2025 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
fashion
,
mayfair
Susan Wakely
ace
That’s a quirky piece.
March 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
