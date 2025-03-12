Previous
Looking like the cat that got the cream by lizgooster
Photo 792

Looking like the cat that got the cream

A rather unusual window display in one of the fancy designer stores (I think Dior) on London’s New Bond Street.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
That’s a quirky piece.
March 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact