Something old, something new ... by lizgooster
Photo 793

Something old, something new ...

Statue of Joshua Reynolds, founder of the Royal Academy, in front of a banner for their current exhibition of Brazilian modern art.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer
Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture.
March 14th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot
March 14th, 2025  
