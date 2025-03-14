Previous
Catkins on blue sky by lizgooster
Photo 794

Catkins on blue sky

The weather is very changeable today - the sky is currently very grey and has just stopped hail stoning. I took this photo about half an hour ago in bright sunshine. Couldn't resist reaching up to stroke the furry catkin buds too!
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
They look fabulous against the beautiful sky.
March 14th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv! - hailstones! we too have sunshine but icy chill to the air.
March 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact