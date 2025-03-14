Sign up
Previous
Photo 794
Catkins on blue sky
The weather is very changeable today - the sky is currently very grey and has just stopped hail stoning. I took this photo about half an hour ago in bright sunshine. Couldn't resist reaching up to stroke the furry catkin buds too!
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
2
1
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
794
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
14th March 2025 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
spring
,
catkins
Diana
ace
They look fabulous against the beautiful sky.
March 14th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fv! - hailstones! we too have sunshine but icy chill to the air.
March 14th, 2025
