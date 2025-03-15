Sign up
Previous
Photo 796
Hard at work
Ellie getting absorbed in a craft project for school - creating a model of The Great Fire of London.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
1
0
Liz Gooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
home
art
ellie
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
March 17th, 2025
