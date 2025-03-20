Sign up
Photo 802
A mighty oak
Well, I think it’s an oak! 🌳
There are a few huge trees on an otherwise quite empty piece of common that I cycle across sometimes. BeFunky helped me spruce it up a bit (tree pun intended!).
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
tree
nature
oak
cambridge
