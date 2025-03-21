Previous
Friday flowers by lizgooster
Friday flowers

I love hyacinths. Don’t often have them at home as my husband doesn’t like the smell so it was a treat to spot these in a window box this morning.
Liz Gooster

Beautifully captured.
March 21st, 2025  
Lovely capture and colours.
March 21st, 2025  
