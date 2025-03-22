Previous
Please keep off the grass by lizgooster
Please keep off the grass

Another entry for my series of photos of Cambridge colleges. This is of the main courtyard of Emmanuel, informally known as Emma.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Liz Gooster

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful building.
March 25th, 2025  
