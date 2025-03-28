Previous
Tudor style by lizgooster
Tudor style

This is my home for the next few days, a listed, original Tudor building in mid Wales. Am here on retreat so am going to put my phone down now!
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Liz Gooster

Judith Johnson ace
This looks like a wonderful place for a retreat!
March 28th, 2025  
katy ace
Beautiful place, Liz and enjoy your retreat
March 28th, 2025  
