Previous
Photo 806
Tudor style
This is my home for the next few days, a listed, original Tudor building in mid Wales. Am here on retreat so am going to put my phone down now!
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
2
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
wales
,
retreat
Judith Johnson
ace
This looks like a wonderful place for a retreat!
March 28th, 2025
katy
ace
Beautiful place, Liz and enjoy your retreat
March 28th, 2025
