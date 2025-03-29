Sign up
Photo 807
Who’re you looking at?
We went for a walk in the local area and saw lots of sheep with their newborn spring lambs. They were very cute! 🐑
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
spring
,
sheep
,
wales
,
caersws
Susan Wakely
ace
As that dear little lamb is posing so nicely.
March 30th, 2025
