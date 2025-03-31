Sign up
Photo 809
Branching out
Loved watching this swan dabble and stretch and nibble in the river. Its partner wasn't far away, but too far to get in the same shot and they didn't get under the arched branch together while I was there.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
spring
,
swan
,
retreat
JackieR
ace
Certainly swimming with intent!!
March 31st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely framed.
March 31st, 2025
