Branching out by lizgooster
Branching out

Loved watching this swan dabble and stretch and nibble in the river. Its partner wasn't far away, but too far to get in the same shot and they didn't get under the arched branch together while I was there.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
JackieR ace
Certainly swimming with intent!!
March 31st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely framed.
March 31st, 2025  
