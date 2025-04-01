Sign up
Photo 810
Corporate art
A beautiful piece in a meeting room at one of my client’s offices today. 🖼️
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
2
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
london
,
art
Susan Wakely
ace
Now that’s an art piece to be noticed.
April 1st, 2025
katy
ace
Beautiful colors and lots of motion in this art
April 1st, 2025
