Gandhi

I’ve always loved Tavistock Square in London and it was looking particularly lovely today with the dazzling red of the tulips. 🌷

Took this just before getting knocked down - on a zebra crossing! - by a careless delivery cyclist. (And no, I wasn’t fiddling with my phone/camera at the time!). I am fine, just a bit shaken and I may feel a bit stiff and sore tomorrow.