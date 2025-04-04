Sign up
Previous
Photo 814
Frog crossing
Not your usual road sign! I didn’t see any frogs … 🐸
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
1
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
814
photos
43
followers
30
following
223% complete
807
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
2nd April 2025 4:09pm
Tags
frogs
,
“road
,
sign”
Susan Wakely
ace
We have a couple of these locally. I have seen the toads cross several years ago and it was comical to watch but a few unfortunately got squashed.
April 5th, 2025
