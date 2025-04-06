Sign up
Previous
Photo 818
Sunset landing
Back in Athens for work and landed into a lovely soft sunset over the city
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
2
1
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
818
photos
43
followers
30
following
224% complete
View this month »
811
812
813
814
815
816
817
818
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
6th April 2025 5:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
greece
,
athens
Diana
ace
How gorgeous this looks!
April 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Not a bad view on your commute to work.
April 7th, 2025
