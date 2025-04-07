Sign up
Photo 819
The Parthenon
Had some free time this morning before starting work so headed up to the Acropolis and the new Acropolis Museum. Both were marvellous, despite the crowds. I took lots of photos so I'm sure some more will be making their way into my postings!!
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
7th April 2025 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
greece
,
acropolis
,
athens
,
parthenon
