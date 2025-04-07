Previous
The Parthenon by lizgooster
Photo 819

The Parthenon

Had some free time this morning before starting work so headed up to the Acropolis and the new Acropolis Museum. Both were marvellous, despite the crowds. I took lots of photos so I'm sure some more will be making their way into my postings!!
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact