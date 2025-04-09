Sign up
Previous
Photo 821
The eyes have it
Lots of trees in my local woodland, Wandlebury Common, have these peculiar markings, which reminded me of the eyes you see on jewellery in countries like Greece, Turkey, Morocco.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
Tags
trees
,
cambridge
,
wandlebury
