Previous
Next
Ready for April showers by lizgooster
Photo 822

Ready for April showers

The phrase 'there's no such thing as bad weather, only the wrong clothes' springs to mind here. This is Ellie dressed for April showers over the Easter break, when we visited Waddesdon Manor.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact