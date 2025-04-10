Sign up
Photo 822
Ready for April showers
The phrase 'there's no such thing as bad weather, only the wrong clothes' springs to mind here. This is Ellie dressed for April showers over the Easter break, when we visited Waddesdon Manor.
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
portrait
,
spring
,
ellie
