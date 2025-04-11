Sign up
Photo 822
Logging on
This fungus-bedecked log caught my eye during my woodland stroll. This is it after a bit of Befunky watercolour treatment
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
1
1
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
9th April 2025 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
trees
,
cambridge
,
wandlebury
Diana
ace
Beautiful image and treatment.
April 11th, 2025
