Previous
Woodland music by lizgooster
Photo 824

Woodland music

Took Ellie to nearby Thetford Forest. They have some lovely interactive musical 'instruments' set up amongst the trees. Ellie is really focusing on her melody here!
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
What a wonderful story this tells and it’s a perfect portrait of her.FAV
April 15th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
April 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact