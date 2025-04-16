Sign up
Photo 826
Purple iris
Very striking flowers on our street. Today they are nodding vigorously in the wind so I had to straighten out the petals before taking this shot!
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
826
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
16th April 2025 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
iris
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up of this gorgeous flower.
April 16th, 2025
katy
ace
What beautiful strong color and a lovely way to fill a frame
April 16th, 2025
