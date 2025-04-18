Previous
Blossom washed in raindrops by lizgooster
Photo 828

Blossom washed in raindrops

Still fascinated by the tree at the front of our house - the blossom isn’t in flower for very long, so we have to enjoy it while it lasts, whatever the weather!
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
April 18th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Delightful droplets fav!
April 18th, 2025  
