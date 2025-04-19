Previous
Variations on a theme - Dartmouth by lizgooster
Variations on a theme - Dartmouth

An afternoon in the beautiful riverside town of Dartmouth while visiting our friend in Devon. BeFunky is the perfect way to brighten up a dull sky.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
Both renditions are very artistic looking Liz! You are doing so well with your 365 project
April 19th, 2025  
