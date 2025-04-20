Previous
Easter bunny by lizgooster
Photo 830

Easter bunny

Our friends in Devon put on an amazing Easter egg hunt for Ellie. This was one of her prizes, looking very cute with the bluebells in the background.
20th April 2025

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
