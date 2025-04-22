Sign up
Previous
Photo 831
St Paul’s in spring
The trees around St Paul’s Cathedral are springing into leaf so profusely at the moment that they are almost obscuring this iconic building!
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
1
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
22nd April 2025 10:52am
Tags
london
,
spring
,
“st
,
paul’s
,
cathedral”
katy
ace
Those leaves are certainly providing some camouflage from this perspective
April 22nd, 2025
