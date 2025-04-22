Previous
St Paul’s in spring by lizgooster
Photo 831

St Paul’s in spring

The trees around St Paul’s Cathedral are springing into leaf so profusely at the moment that they are almost obscuring this iconic building!
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details

katy ace
Those leaves are certainly providing some camouflage from this perspective
April 22nd, 2025  
