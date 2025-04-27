Sign up
Photo 836
Unfolding
To my eye there’s something almost alien looking about these unfurling ferns.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
836
2
2
365
iPhone 15
25th April 2025 11:57am
nature
plants
ferns
JackieR
oooh what a lot of fiddleheads!!
April 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
Lovely to see them unfurl.
April 27th, 2025
