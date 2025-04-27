Previous
Unfolding by lizgooster
Unfolding

To my eye there’s something almost alien looking about these unfurling ferns.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
JackieR ace
oooh what a lot of fiddleheads!!
April 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to see them unfurl.
April 27th, 2025  
