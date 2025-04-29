Previous
Green thinking by lizgooster
Photo 840

Green thinking

Spotted this rather striking arrangement in a London hotel where I was having a client meeting today.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Susan Wakely ace
Quirky arrangement.
April 29th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Lovely!
April 29th, 2025  
