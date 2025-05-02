Previous
Behind bars by lizgooster
Photo 844

Behind bars

Caught sight of this little pooch gazing out from behind a safety gate in a local estate agent.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact