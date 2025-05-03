Previous
Hawthorn blossom by lizgooster
Hawthorn blossom

At first I thought these were mayflowers, which I thought would be appropriate for early May. Turns out it’s hawthorn. Still pretty though.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Liz Gooster

I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer
