Previous
Photo 847
Peony petals
Saw this bush of lovely loose-petalled flowers on my way to the coffee shop this morning. I believe they are a type of peony?
6th May 2025
6th May 25
1
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
847
photos
43
followers
30
following
232% complete
840
841
842
843
844
845
846
847
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
6th May 2025 12:26pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
spring
,
peony
Jackie Snider
Love the fragility of white flowers.
May 6th, 2025
365 Project
