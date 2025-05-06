Previous
Peony petals by lizgooster
Photo 847

Peony petals

Saw this bush of lovely loose-petalled flowers on my way to the coffee shop this morning. I believe they are a type of peony?
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
Liz Gooster
Jackie Snider
Love the fragility of white flowers.
May 6th, 2025  
