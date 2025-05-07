Previous
More spring flowers by lizgooster
More spring flowers

Tiny flowers but they pack a punch of vibrant colour. They are red valerians I think.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy
These are so pretty and I love the POV you chose for the photo
May 7th, 2025  
Diana
Lovely capture of these gorgeous little blooms, such a beautiful colour.
May 7th, 2025  
