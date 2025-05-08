Sign up
Previous
Photo 850
Delicate hues
A little while ago I posted a photo of a dramatic dark purple iris. This one is at the opposite end of the colour spectrum and I love its pastel shades just as much.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
iris
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful delicate shade of blue.
May 8th, 2025
