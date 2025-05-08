Previous
Delicate hues by lizgooster
Delicate hues

A little while ago I posted a photo of a dramatic dark purple iris. This one is at the opposite end of the colour spectrum and I love its pastel shades just as much.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful delicate shade of blue.
May 8th, 2025  
