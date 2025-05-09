Sign up
Previous
Photo 853
Cambridge Colleges #7 - Trinity
A gorgeously sunny May day shows off the dreaming spires and immaculately-tended lawns of Trinity College. The latest in my series of Cambridge University College photos. This is number 7.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
4
1
Tags
cambridge
,
trinity college
,
cambridge university colleges
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot of a magnificent building
May 10th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Lovely shot. Great skies.
May 10th, 2025
Andy Oz
ace
Lovely capture!
May 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking building.
May 10th, 2025
