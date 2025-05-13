Previous
London morning by lizgooster
Photo 857

London morning

Cheerful flowers, sunshine and flags left over from the VE Day anniversary on Regent Street in central London this morning.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
