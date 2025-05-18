Sign up
Photo 862
Stairway to learning?
Taken on one of our spring ‘heatwave’ days, I liked the way the courtyard of Trinity college looks as if it had been transported to siesta time in a hot Mediterranean summer.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
0
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
864
photos
45
followers
30
following
236% complete
857
858
859
860
861
862
863
864
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
9th May 2025 2:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cambridge
,
“trinity
,
college”
