Previous
Next
Stairway to learning? by lizgooster
Photo 862

Stairway to learning?


Taken on one of our spring ‘heatwave’ days, I liked the way the courtyard of Trinity college looks as if it had been transported to siesta time in a hot Mediterranean summer.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact