Previous
Photo 862
Rock roses
Beautiful clusters of these small roses on the bushes next to a local cycle lane. Had to stop and photograph them this morning.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
2
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
862
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
19th May 2025 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
roses
John Falconer
ace
Very nicely captured
May 19th, 2025
katy
ace
So pretty, and they look so perfectly shaped.
May 19th, 2025
