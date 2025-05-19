Previous
Rock roses by lizgooster
Photo 862

Rock roses

Beautiful clusters of these small roses on the bushes next to a local cycle lane. Had to stop and photograph them this morning.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Very nicely captured
May 19th, 2025  
katy ace
So pretty, and they look so perfectly shaped.
May 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact