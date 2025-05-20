Previous
Water lilies by lizgooster
Water lilies

Not quite Monet but I do love water lilies so felt lucky to see this one on its own on the lake in a nearby country park.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Joyce Ann
Wow! I love the collage!
May 20th, 2025  
Diana
Beautiful collage.
May 20th, 2025  
