Previous
Photo 867
Chilling out
On the lovely Milni beach, on a small island off the coast of the larger island of Hvar, itself an island off the coast of Split, Croatia. Beautiful place. 🏖️
24th May 2025
24th May 25
1
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
867
photos
45
followers
30
following
237% complete
860
861
862
863
864
865
866
867
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
24th May 2025 11:52am
Privacy
Public
Tags
beach
,
croatia
,
hvar
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh that looks good.
May 25th, 2025
