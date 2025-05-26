Sign up
Photo 870
Fortified views
Worth the climb to the top of the hill in Hvar town to look around the old 15th century fortress and admire the views over the town and harbour.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
castle
,
croatia
,
hvar
