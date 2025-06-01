Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 876
Seagull sculpture
On a walk round the coast in Split we came across this sculpture glistening in the sun on the headland.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
876
photos
45
followers
30
following
240% complete
View this month »
869
870
871
872
873
874
875
876
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
28th May 2025 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
split
,
croatia
,
“public
,
art”
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close